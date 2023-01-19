Time-lapse video shows a flower blooming for each month of year

(People's Daily App) 16:32, January 19, 2023

This time-lapse video made by elementary schoolteacher Zhang Hui in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, shows the blooming of 12 kinds of flowers for each month of the year. It took Zhang one year to make this video.

(Produced by Fan Jingyi, Di Jingyuan and Zhang Xinyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)