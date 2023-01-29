Home>>
Spectacular scenery of Baisha Lake in Northwest China
(People's Daily App) 14:01, January 29, 2023
Frozen Baisha Lake is like a sapphire set on the Pamir Plateau in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with ice cracks crisscrossing the lake surface.
(Video produced by Wu Bozheng and Li Qinfang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Folk artists perform "iron flowers" in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang increases coal output by 25 pct in 2022 to ensure energy supply
- Xinjiang boosts winter tourism, alluring visitors with winter activities
- Across China: Xinjiang strengthens medical services for rural COVID patients
- Across China: Xinjiang folk orchestra makes its name through musical fusion
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.