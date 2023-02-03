Home>>
Various folk cultural activities held to welcome upcoming Lantern Festival in China
(Xinhua) 09:02, February 03, 2023
Folk artists interacts with visitors during a folk cultural activity in Yingze District of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held to welcome the upcoming festival.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Magnificent decorations greet upcoming Lantern Festival in E China’s Shandong
- Aoshan Lantern Festival kicks off in E China's Zhejiang
- Bustling lantern festival unleashes consumption vitality in Shanghai
- A bite of glutinous rice balls at century-old restaurant in Fuzhou during Lantern Festival
- People across China celebrate Lantern Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.