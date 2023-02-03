Various folk cultural activities held to welcome upcoming Lantern Festival in China

Xinhua) 09:02, February 03, 2023

Folk artists interacts with visitors during a folk cultural activity in Yingze District of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. Various folk cultural activities were held to welcome the upcoming festival.

