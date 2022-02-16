People across China celebrate Lantern Festival

A man visits a lantern fair to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Jiaozhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Wang Zhaomai/Xinhua)

People make lanterns to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

Performers throw molten iron to create fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Han Chaoyang)

Performers throw molten iron to create fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2022 shows artists performing local opera to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Kindergarten children play dragon dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A child poses for photos with dragon dance performers, in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People perform dragon dance for tourists to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Performers dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 14, 2022 shows a performance celebrating the Lantern Festival, in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

People perform lion dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager throws molten iron to create fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Zoucheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Han Jun/Xinhua)

Overseas students make glutinous rice balls with community volunteers to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child eats glutinous rice balls in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Children visit a lantern fair to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Fang Dehua/Xinhua)

People visit a lantern fair to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

People make glutinous rice balls and dumplings to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People visit a lantern fair to celebrate the Lantern Festival in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Children make lanterns to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People make lanterns in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People perform lion dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Overseas students taste glutinous rice balls to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Tunxi old town of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Pedestrians take part in a riddle guessing activity to celebrate the Lantern Festival at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 15, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Artists perform traditional opera to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Saihan District of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A local villager holding a fish-shaped lantern parades to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Shui Congze/Xinhua)

