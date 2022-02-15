Lantern Festival celebrated across China

Xinhua) 14:01, February 15, 2022

Residents take part in a riddle guessing activity to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in the ancient town of Shouchang in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit Yuyuan Garden to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A girl looks at rabbit lanterns at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Passengers take part in a riddle guessing activity at the waiting hall of Hangzhou East Railway station to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Students in traditional clothing learn to make dough figurines at an elementary school to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)

A woman takes part in a riddle guessing activity at a community to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

Children in traditional clothing take part in a riddle guessing activity to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Ge Yinian/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Jiang Wenhui/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in the ancient town of Shouchang in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Residents take part in a riddle guessing activity to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

Residents make Yuanxiao, boiled glutinous rice flour balls typically consumed during the Lantern Festival, in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

Children make Tiger lanterns at a community to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

