Various events held across China to celebrate upcoming Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 08:22, February 14, 2022

Volunteers perform at Zhouzi ancient town in Peng'an County of Nanchong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

People make Tangyuan, a kind of round and sweet dumpling made of glutinous rice flour, in Shishang Village of Renshou Township, Jing'an County in Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Xu Zhongting/Xinhua)

Tourists dance with people of Miao ethnic group at Wanda Town of Danzhai County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

People select lanterns at Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Children make lanterns at a community in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Lizhuang Township, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Zhuang Geer/Xinhua)

Children make lanterns in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

Foreigners make lanterns in Xinqi Village of Deqing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

People visit Xinanli historical culture blocks in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Li Wenbao/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2022 shows folk artists performing at Zhouping Village in Zhuxi Township of Cengong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

People select lanterns at a market of Fengcheng River scenic spot in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows people performing dragon dance in Lizhuang Township, Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Zhuang Geer/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group dance at Wanda Town of Danzhai County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

People select lanterns at Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance in Silian Village of Jinde Township, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

People make Tangyuan, a kind of round and sweet dumpling made of glutinous rice flour, in shape of Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda mascot for the 2022 Games, at a community in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Yang Hua/Xinhua)

A child holds a lantern at Xi'nanli historical culture blocks in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Li Wenbao/Xinhua)

Students solve Lantern Riddles at Pingjiang experimental school in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Wang Jiankang/Xinhua)

Children play at a square in Xishui County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Yang Yang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)