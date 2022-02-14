People enjoy light installations to celebrate upcoming Latern Festival in E China

Xinhua) 09:26, February 14, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows the light installations for the upcoming Latern Festival at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year, which features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy the light installations to celebrate the upcoming Latern Festival at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 12, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year, which features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy the light installations to celebrate the upcoming Latern Festival at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 12, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year, which features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows the light installations for the upcoming Latern Festival at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year, which features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows the light installations for the upcoming Latern Festival at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year, which features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy the light installations to celebrate the upcoming Latern Festival at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 12, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year, which features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy the light installations to celebrate the upcoming Latern Festival at the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 12, 2022. The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 15 this year, which features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)