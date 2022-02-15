Home>>
Shenzhou 13 astronauts write riddles for the Lantern Festival
(People's Daily App) 14:44, February 15, 2022
Check out the lantern riddles that Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu wrote in space for Tuesday's Lantern Festival, a traditional Chinese festival that falls on the 15th day of the Chinese lunar calendar.
