Shenzhou 13 astronauts write riddles for the Lantern Festival

(People's Daily App) 14:44, February 15, 2022

Check out the lantern riddles that Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu wrote in space for Tuesday's Lantern Festival, a traditional Chinese festival that falls on the 15th day of the Chinese lunar calendar.

