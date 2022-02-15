Celebrations for Lantern Festival held in S China's Sanya attract many visitors

People's Daily Online) 17:55, February 15, 2022

Photo shows decorations of a fete for the Lantern Festival in Sanya city, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

Various events were held in a fete in Sanya city, south China's Hainan Province, to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 15 this year, attracting many visitors.

Many tourists in Hanfu, or Han-style costumes, guessed lantern riddles, tried archery, and took photos at the fete which was lit up by colorful lanterns. Traditional shows such as dragon and lion dance performances, art performances on stilts, and drum performances were a visual feast for guests. In addition, the tourists were able to taste local food, experience local customs and cultures, and purchase cultural products with features of local Li and Miao ethnic groups.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)