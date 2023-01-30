Aoshan Lantern Festival kicks off in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:33, January 30, 2023

Tourists view lanterns at Aoshan Lantern Festival in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2023 shows lanterns at Aoshan Lantern Festival in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A craftsman shows weaving handicraft at Aoshan Lantern Festival in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A craftsman makes lanterns in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists dressed in traditional Chinese costumes view lanterns at Aoshan Lantern Festival in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist dressed in traditional Chinese costume releases a water lantern at Aoshan Lantern Festival in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A craftswoman (R) makes egg paintings in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists view rabbit-shaped lanterns at Aoshan Lantern Festival in Xincheng ancient town of Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2023. The Aoshan Lantern Festival, which has a history of hundreds of years, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

