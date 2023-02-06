We Are China

Lantern Festival celebrated around world

Xinhua) 08:43, February 06, 2023

People watch lion dance performance during the Lantern Festival celebration at Petaling Street of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the Lantern Festival celebration at Petaling Street of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People watch lion dance performance during the Lantern Festival celebration at Petaling Street of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the Lantern Festival celebration at Petaling Street of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the Lantern Festival celebration at Petaling Street of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People watch lion dance performance during the Lantern Festival celebration at Petaling Street of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Tourists watch lion dance performance in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. Tourists came to the Chinatown to enjoy festive atmosphere of the Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Tourists watch lion dance performance in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lanterns are seen in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A kid is pictured in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lanterns are seen in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Tourists watch lion dance performance in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lanterns are seen in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Tourists watch lion dance performance in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Tourists watch lion dance performance in the Chinatown of Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)