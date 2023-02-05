Fair held to celebrate Lantern Festival in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 11:41, February 05, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Tourists pose for photos with lanterns during a Lantern Festival fair held in Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Tourists visit Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A kid is pictured at a Lantern Festival fair held in Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Tourists visit a Lantern Festival fair held in Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)