Fair held to celebrate Lantern Festival in Shenzhen
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Tourists pose for photos with lanterns during a Lantern Festival fair held in Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Tourists visit Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A kid is pictured at a Lantern Festival fair held in Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Tourists visit a Lantern Festival fair held in Nantou ancient town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 4, 2023. A fair was held in Nantou ancient town to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
