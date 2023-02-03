Home>>
People buy traditional foods ahead of Lantern Festival
(People's Daily Online) 16:21, February 03, 2023
A worker prepares yuanxiao (glutinous rice balls stuffed with fillings of various flavors), a delicacy eaten during China’s Lantern Festival, at a time-honored snack shop renowned for making traditional food in Dongcheng District, Beijing, Feb. 1, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)
