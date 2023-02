We Are China

In pics: Lanterns bring festive vibe to Beijing

08:56, February 03, 2023 By Peng Yukai ( People's Daily Online

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023, shows lanterns displayed at a temple fair held at Shijingshan Amusement Park in Beijing. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

