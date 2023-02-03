Languages

Friday, February 03, 2023

In pics: Lanterns bring festive vibe to Beijing

By Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 08:56, February 03, 2023

Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023, shows lanterns displayed at a temple fair held at Shijingshan Amusement Park in Beijing. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】

