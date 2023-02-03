Home>>
In pics: Lanterns bring festive vibe to Beijing
By Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 08:56, February 03, 2023
Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023, shows lanterns displayed at a temple fair held at Shijingshan Amusement Park in Beijing. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)
