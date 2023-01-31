Fire Dragon Steel Flower show in Beijing

January 31, 2023

Fire Dragon Steel Flower, a national intangible cultural heritage traditional folk art show is staged in Beijing Shijingshan Amusement Park on January 26. Originating in Chongqing, the Tongliang fire dragon dance was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in China.

The Tongliang fire dragon dance was staged during the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 35th, 50th, 60th and 70th anniversaries of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

