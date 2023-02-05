Tourists seen at Liaohe ancient street in NE China to greet Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 10:57, February 05, 2023

Tourists pose for photos at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists pose for photos in front of a lantern at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists view lanterns at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists view lanterns at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A child views lanterns at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A tourist poses for photos in front of a lantern at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists view a lantern at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists view lanterns at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A tourist poses for photos at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Lanterns are seen at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists view a lantern at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists view lanterns at Liaohe ancient street in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2023. The Liaohe ancient street has been decorated with various lanterns to greet the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)