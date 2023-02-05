Recreational activities held to mark Lantern Festival in C China

Xinhua) 14:21, February 05, 2023

Children are seen at a town themed on the culture of the Yin Ruins, remnants of the capital of the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC), in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. A wide range of recreational activities were held at the town themed on the culture of the Yin Ruins in Anyang of Henan Province to mark the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Tourists watch street dance performance at a town themed on the culture of the Yin Ruins, remnants of the capital of the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC), in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. A wide range of recreational activities were held at the town themed on the culture of the Yin Ruins in Anyang of Henan Province to mark the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An actor performs Pingshu (storytelling) at a town themed on the culture of the Yin Ruins, remnants of the capital of the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC), in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. A wide range of recreational activities were held at the town themed on the culture of the Yin Ruins in Anyang of Henan Province to mark the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

An actor performs at a town themed on the culture of the Yin Ruins, remnants of the capital of the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC), in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2023.

