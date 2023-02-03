In pics: Picturesque misty scenery of Ning'er county, SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows the mist-shrouded winter scenery of Ning'er county in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Tianya)
Unlike northern China, which is still in the midst of cold and snowy weather, Ning'er county in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been seeing sunny and warm winter weather these days. Due to the temperature difference between the day and night, the county has become shrouded in picturesque misty scenes that resemble an ink wash painting.
The clean waterways and tidy villages are the results of the river chief scheme carried out by Ning'er county in recent years. They also reflect the local residents' growing awareness of the need to protect their living environment. By giving priority to protecting the ecological environment and pursuing green development, the local residents now live in harmony with nature, leading better lives.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 10,000 bamboo scripts, seal impressions unearthed in China's Yunnan
- Young entrepreneur brings prosperity to village through corn planting in SW China’s Yunnan
- SW China’s Yunnan redoubles efforts to boost coffee bean sales
- Wa ethnic people in SW China's Yunnan march toward prosperity through culture promotion
- Cherry blossoms in SW China's Yunnan attract throngs of visitors
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.