Wild pangolin wanders into border police station in Yunnan

By Yang Wenming, Zeng Zhihui and Zeng Yuxiang (People's Daily App) 15:33, February 15, 2023

The Mengrun Border Police Station of the Xishuangbanna Border Management Detachment in Yunnan Province had a surprising “visitor.” This 80-centimeters-long, 5.5 kilograms guest can not only walk on a narrow road curb but also climb trees. With the help of professionals, it was identified as a wild pangolin, a protected species in China. Given its good physical condition, local forestry authorities released it back into the wild.

There are eight species of pangolin in the world, such as the Sunda pangolin and the Chinese pangolin. All species of pangolin in China are listed as first-class national protected wild animals due to their rareness.

(Video source: People's Daily online, compiled by Liang Xuechen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)