Heavy fog turns SE China’s Fuzhou into “city in sky”

People's Daily Online) 08:58, February 15, 2023

A heavy fog appears in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province on the early morning of Feb. 13. (Photo/Ye Minmin)

A heavy fog appeared in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province on the early morning of Feb. 13.

The entire city was shrouded in a thick blanket of fog, turning it into a “city in the sky”. Local residents were astonished by the view of buildings obscured against a foggy background.

