Home>>
Heavy fog turns SE China’s Fuzhou into “city in sky”
(People's Daily Online) 08:58, February 15, 2023
A heavy fog appears in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province on the early morning of Feb. 13. (Photo/Ye Minmin)
A heavy fog appeared in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province on the early morning of Feb. 13.
The entire city was shrouded in a thick blanket of fog, turning it into a “city in the sky”. Local residents were astonished by the view of buildings obscured against a foggy background.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Colorful tulips to greet coming spring in SE China’s Fujian
- Fujian villagers celebrate Lantern Festival with traditional ceremonies
- Fishermen busy sorting abalone fingerlings in Lianjiang county, SE China's Fujian
- China renews yellow alert for thick fog
- Wildlife guardian captures photos of birds, butterflies inside nature reserve in SE China's Fujian
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.