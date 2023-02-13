Various kinds of flowers blossom across China
Tourists enjoy cherry blossoms at a scenic area in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Xu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows plum blossoms in Zhuoshui ancient town in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy themselves at Hengshan Mountain scenic area in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Xiao Yahui/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows tourists visiting a scenic area in Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhou Xuejun/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows cherry blossoms at a scenic area in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Zhang Xu/Xinhua)
A tourist takes photos of plum blossoms at Gulin park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 11, 2023 shows magnolia flowers amid spring rain in front of an ancient city wall in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)
