Cultural relics exhibition held at Confucius Museum in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 14:30, February 10, 2023

A visitor views bronze exhibits at a Shandong cultural relics exhibition held at Confucius Museum in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 9, 2023. The exhibition displayed more than 100 cultural relics, mainly including bronze wares, pottery wares and jade wares, from 10 cultural institutions in Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A tourist takes photos of a pottery exhibit

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a pottery exhibit

Tourists view bronze exhibits

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a bronze ware from the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.)

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a pottery ware

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a pottery ware

Tourists view jade exhibits

Tourists view a bronze ware

