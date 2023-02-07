Visitors enjoy fresh spring tea in S China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 08:54, February 07, 2023

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows Maona village, Shuiman township, Wuzhishan city, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Wuzhishan Municipal Committee)

An activity was held to mark the start of this year’s early-spring tea picking in Shuiman township, Wuzhishan city, south China’s Hainan Province, Feb. 4, which also served as a prelude to local tea culture and tourism promotions for 2023.

Five themed sub-activities were unveiled at the event - picking, making, discussing, tasting and boiling tea - by establishing a connection with tea-related culture, industries, and technologies. Crowds of visitors came to sip early-spring tea and take in the spring beauty.

Shuiman township, one of the main tea-producing areas in Hainan, has a long tradition of tea planting. It received approval to build a specialty-industry town featuring tea plantations surrounded by rainforests in June 2022.

In recent years, with the focus on the development of the specialty-industry town and by tapping into its unique tea resources, Wuzhishan city has embarked on a path of green, organic and ecological tea production, improving the output, quality and profits of the local tea industry.

By combining Li and Miao ethnic cultures with the tea industry and tea culture with tourism, local authorities are planning to construct a tea industrial park in Shuiman township. In this way, the locality is able to promote positive interaction between tea culture and tourism resources, and gain momentum in the in-depth integration of tea, culture and tourism sectors.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)