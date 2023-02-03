Home>>
Water birds seen in south China's Hainan
(Xinhua) 10:00, February 03, 2023
Common greenshanks fly over the water in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 30, 2023. February 2 marks World Wetlands Day. A total of 32,036 water birds of 71 species were observed during a latest annual survey of water birds wintering in Hainan. Among them, 201 black-faced spoonbills were recorded, the highest number since the survey of wintering water birds began in 2003. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- County in SE China's Fujian sees progress in protection of migratory birds
- Duty-free shopping fuels boom in Hainan's economy
- Hainan's offshore duty-free sales near 1.7 billion yuan during first five days of Spring Festival holiday
- Rare birds spotted in Dongting Lake in China's Hunan
- Hainan Tropical Flower Trading (Auction) Market held in Haikou, S China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.