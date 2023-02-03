Water birds seen in south China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:00, February 03, 2023

Common greenshanks fly over the water in Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 30, 2023. February 2 marks World Wetlands Day. A total of 32,036 water birds of 71 species were observed during a latest annual survey of water birds wintering in Hainan. Among them, 201 black-faced spoonbills were recorded, the highest number since the survey of wintering water birds began in 2003. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

