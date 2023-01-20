Hainan Tropical Flower Trading (Auction) Market held in Haikou, S China
Customers shop for flowers at the Hainan Tropical Flower Trading (Auction) Market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
The market started operation here recently. While providing customers with various options on flower products, it also helps to enhance Hainan's core competitiveness in the flower industry.
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows a customer carrying a bunch of flowers shopped at the Hainan Tropical Flower Trading (Auction) Market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Customers shop for flowers at the Hainan Tropical Flower Trading (Auction) Market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows a view of the Hainan Tropical Flower Trading (Auction) Market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A man introduces tropical flowers through livestreaming at the Hainan Tropical Flower Trading (Auction) Market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
