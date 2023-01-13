China's Hainan eyes 9.5-pct GDP growth in 2023

Xinhua) 17:24, January 13, 2023

HAIKOU, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's southernmost island province of Hainan has set a GDP growth target of 9.5 percent for 2023, Feng Fei, governor of Hainan, said on Friday.

Hainan will leverage a revival of its tourism to boost consumption, said Feng as he delivered the government work report at the annual session of Hainan's provincial people's congress.

The province will strive to increase the number of tourists and tourist revenues by 20 percent and 25 percent, respectively, this year, he said.

