County in SE China's Fujian sees progress in protection of migratory birds

People's Daily Online) 10:23, January 30, 2023

Migratory birds are spotted overwintering on Dongluo Island in Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

More than 10,000 migratory birds have recently been spotted overwintering on Dongluo Island in Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The migratory birds are mainly wild geese and cormorants, which fly south to the island every November and then fly north to where they came from between March and April the next year.

"The birds leave the island before 8 a.m. and return between 3 and 4 p.m.," said Wu Yunshi, a villager from Dongluo Island who has 10 years of experience in bird protection.

Dongluo Island boasts beautiful natural scenery, favorable weather, a sound ecological environment, and rich fish resources, attracting flocks of migratory birds to overwinter here every year.

However, more than 10 years ago, few birds could be seen overwintering here, and those that did were constantly exposed to the risks of hunting and poaching.

To provide a safe wintering environment for the migratory birds, Wu and his fellow villagers established a bird guarding team.

During the wintering season, the villagers turn into bird protectors, performing duties such as patrolling, raising people's awareness of wild animal protection, and urging people to pay special attention to hunting and poaching of the birds and report poaching activities promptly, all in a bid to create a safe and comfortable environment for the birds.

Under the concerted efforts of the bird protectors, bird hunting and poaching have been eliminated in the locality. Nowadays, Dongluo Island is not only an ideal habitat for migratory birds, but also provides a place for tourists and bird lovers to snap pictures of them.

(Photos taken by Chen Chengzhi and Chen Ji)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)