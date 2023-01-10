We Are China

In pics: migratory birds at Hunhe River in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 08:46, January 10, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows migratory birds at the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

