We Are China

More migratory birds come to Fenhe River to inhabit with continuous ecological efforts

Xinhua) 09:08, January 05, 2023

An egret forages at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

In recent years, with the continuous ecological efforts along the Fenhe River, more and more migratory birds including egrets, whooper swans, black storks and other rare birds have come here to inhabit.

Egrets forage at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An egret forages at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An egret forages at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Egrets rest along Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An egret forages at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Birds rest at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An egret forages at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Birds rest at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Birds rest along Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Egrets rest at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An egret forages at Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)