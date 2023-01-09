Home>>
Chubby bearded reedlings spotted in Beijing
15:36, January 09, 2023
Recently, a pair of bearded reedlings, or bearded tits, were captured by a photographer in a reed marsh in Beijing. The agile chubby birds have won many fans on Chinese social media.
