Bird stands on back of fellow bird in mid-flight

(People's Daily App) 15:51, January 18, 2023

Recently a resident in Central China's Hunan Province captured a rare scene with her mobile phone: a bird stopping and resting on top of another bird that is flying.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)