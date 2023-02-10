Anhui cuisine exhibition kicks off in E China

People's Daily Online) 14:01, February 10, 2023

An exhibition on Anhui cuisine opens in Huangshan city, east China’s Anhui Province, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo/Shi Yalei)

Over 200 dishes, including smelly mandarin fish and hairy tofu, along with over 100 kinds of ingredients and 100 pre-cooked dishes went on display at an exhibition of Anhui cuisine in Huangshan city, east China’s Anhui Province, on Feb. 8, 2023.

The government of Huangshan city has formulated standards on 24 local dishes in an effort to promote Anhui cuisine, creating a database for over 75 dishes and their ingredients, cooking methods, and history. Over 10 million yuan ($1.47 million) in funding has been granted for programs related to Anhui cuisine. In 2022, Anhui's cuisine industry yielded over 20 billion ($2.95 billion) in output value.

