Delicious rice cakes

(People's Daily App) 15:34, December 23, 2022

Soft and sweet, glutinous rice cake is a traditional food in China. In the north and south of China, rice cake has its different styles and patterns. As the Spring Festival is coming, snack stores and specialty rice cake shops from all over the county are busy making steamy mouth-watering rice cakes, adding to the festive atmosphere.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)