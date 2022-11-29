Unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2023 held in Paris

Xinhua) 16:30, November 29, 2022

Chefs present snack dishes at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2023 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2022. LA LISTE 2023, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. Starting from 2015, LA LISTE has been handpicking the world's best restaurants based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and publications plus millions of online reviews. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Snack dishes are presented at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2023 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2022. LA LISTE 2023, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. Starting from 2015, LA LISTE has been handpicking the world's best restaurants based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and publications plus millions of online reviews. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Snack dishes are presented at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2023 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2022. LA LISTE 2023, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. Starting from 2015, LA LISTE has been handpicking the world's best restaurants based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and publications plus millions of online reviews. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese snack dishes are presented at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2023 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2022. LA LISTE 2023, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. Starting from 2015, LA LISTE has been handpicking the world's best restaurants based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and publications plus millions of online reviews. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Snack dishes are presented at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2023 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2022. LA LISTE 2023, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. Starting from 2015, LA LISTE has been handpicking the world's best restaurants based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and publications plus millions of online reviews. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Guests taste cocktails at the unveiling ceremony of LA LISTE 2023 world restaurant ranking at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, Nov. 28, 2022. LA LISTE 2023, the latest update of a list of the best global restaurants, was unveiled here on Monday. Starting from 2015, LA LISTE has been handpicking the world's best restaurants based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and publications plus millions of online reviews. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

