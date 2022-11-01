27th Salon du Chocolat held in Paris, France
Chocolate pastries are displayed at the 27th Salon du Chocolat at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A crocodile sculpture made of chocolate is seen at the 27th Salon du Chocolat at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A woman enjoys chocolate beer at the 27th Salon du Chocolat at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A pastry chef prepares a flan at the 27th Paris Chocolate Fair at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A South Korean chocolatier displays chocolates at the 27th Salon du Chocolat at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A mermaid sculpture made of chocolate is seen at the 27th Paris Chocolate Fair at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People visit the 27th Salon du Chocolat at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People visit the 27th Salon du Chocolat at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chocolate pastries are displayed at the 27th Paris Chocolate Fair at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chocolates from Brest, famous port city of western France, are displayed at the 27th Salon du Chocolat at the Versailles Expo in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2022. The 27th Salon du Chocolat (chocolate fair) was held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
