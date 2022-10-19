89th Paris Motor Show held in France

Xinhua) 08:32, October 19, 2022

A Hydrogen concept Alpine Alpenglow is presented during the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct. 17, 2022. The 89th Paris Motor Show is held here from Oct. 17 to 23. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

