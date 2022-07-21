People celebrate 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France

An artist walks on the street to promote her drama by clipping a leaflet on her hat during the 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 19, 2022.

The festival, created in 1947 by French drama director Jean Vilar, is one of the most important contemporary performing arts events in the world. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A couple read a city map on the street during the 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 19, 2022.

People line up outside a theater during the 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 19, 2022.

Artists perform and promote their drama in front of the Palais des Papes during the 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 19, 2022.

Artists promote their drama on the street during the 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 19, 2022.

An artist promotes her drama on the street during the 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 19, 2022.

A street artist's cat is seen on the street during the 76th Festival d'Avignon in Avignon, France, July 19, 2022.

