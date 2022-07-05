France's Macron reshuffles cabinet

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

PARIS, July 4 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Monday for the second time in six weeks, the Elysee (office of the president) announced.

Three ministers lost their seats in June's legislative elections and were now replaced. They are Brigitte Bourguignon (health), Justine Benin (sea) and Amelie de Montchalin (ecological transition). Former Ministers of the Overseas Territories Yael Braun-Pivet also gave up her role and she has been appointed president of the National Assembly.

Braun-Pivet's ministry will be taken over by Gerald Darmanin, who has also retained his post as interior minister.

The previous Minister of Solidarity and Social Cohesion, Damien Abad, who has been accused of attempted rape, was replaced by the previous head of the French Red Cross, Jean-Christophe Combe.

The new government has 41 members with 16 ministries, 15 minister delegates and 10 secretaries of state.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who was appointed by Macron on May 16, is expected to present the new government's program in the National Assembly on July 6.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna leaves the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Education and Youth Minister Pap Ndiaye arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Minister for Solidarity, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities Jean-Christophe Combe arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

French Health and Prevention Minister Francois Braun arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new cabinet in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022.

