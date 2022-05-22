Home>>
Tourist plane crashes in SE France, 5 dead
(Xinhua) 11:17, May 22, 2022
A tourist plane crashed on Saturday afternoon near the town of Les Adrets in southeast France, French news channel BFMTV reported.
Five dead bodies, including a child, were discovered at the site of the crash. Local media reported that four people were of the same family.
According to BFMTV, eyewitnesses to the crash tipped off local authorities, and around 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to put out the fire.
The plane, which belonged to an aero club, was conducting its first flight. It took off from Versoud airdrome near the city of Grenoble, BFMTV reported.
An investigation has been underway, according to local officials.
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- French president appoints Elisabeth Borne as new PM
- Macron announces 2-bln-USD aid for Ukraine
- Macron's re-election gives EU dose of consistency in turbulent times
- A strategically autonomous France is important for Europe
- Profile: France's re-elected President Emmanuel Macron
- Macron wins French presidential runoff: exit poll
- French presidential runoff kicks off between Macron, Le Pen
- France reports over 200,000 COVID-19 cases as presidential elections approach
- France to expel Russian diplomats
- Egypt counts on France to secure wheat supplies amid Ukrainian crisis: PM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.