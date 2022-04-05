France to expel Russian diplomats

Xinhua) 09:48, April 05, 2022

PARIS, April 4 (Xinhua) -- France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the country has decided to expel "many" Russian diplomats, "whose activities are contrary to our security interests."

The ministry said in a short statement that "the action is part of a European approach." It gave no further details about the numbers.

