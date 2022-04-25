Profile: France's re-elected President Emmanuel Macron

Xinhua) 09:35, April 25, 2022

PARIS, April 24 (Xinhua)-- Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron was elected for a second term after winning the 2022 presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating for a second time his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The following is a profile of Macron.

Born in Amiens and raised by a middle-class family of mostly teachers, Macron obtained a master's degree in philosophy at Paris Nanterre University and a master's degree in public affairs at Paris Institute of Political Studies.

He went on to graduate from the National School of Administration, training for a civil service career.

Between 2004 and 2008, he worked as a finance inspector in the ministry of economy, then from 2008 to 2012 as an investment banker at Rothschild &Cie Banque.

In 2007, he married Brigitte Trogneux, his high school teacher who is 25 years his senior.

Macron was the minister of economy from 2014 to 2016 under the presidency of Francois Hollande and was the deputy secretary-general of Hollande before being a minister.

Macron created his own political movement "En Marche!" (On the Move!) and won the 2017 presidential election by 66.1 percent in the runoff against Le Pen.

During his current five-year term, Macron has adopted a reform of the labor code, a law of "moralization" of politics, and medically assisted procreation for single women and female couples.

His presidency was marked by terrorist attacks and he supported an anti-terrorist law and legislation against Islamist separatism. His term was also accentuated by social movements such as the protests of the Yellow Vests movement in 2018.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit France at the beginning of 2020, Macron decreed national lockdowns and curfews, and later on, a vaccination campaign and the health-and-vaccine pass.

Macron was also actively involved in the negotiations amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has placed sanctions with the European Union against Russia.

During his campaign, Macron pledged to increase the French people's purchasing power and to maintain the shield against the increase of prices of electricity and gas amid the energy shortage caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He also vowed to take further environmental and climate actions, build a strong army, fight against cybercrimes, improve education, reinforce the protection of children from electronic devices and fight against bullying in schools.

As for Europe, Macron planned for a stronger and independent Europe in technology and the protection of its borders.

