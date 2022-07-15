Annual Bastille Day celebrations held in France

Xinhua) 08:32, July 15, 2022

Annual Bastille Day military parade is seen at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2022. France on Thursday held its annual Bastille Day celebrations with a traditional military parade. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People watch the annual Bastille Day military parade at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 14, 2022. France on Thursday held its annual Bastille Day celebrations with a traditional military parade. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French air force aircrafts are seen during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2022. France on Thursday held its annual Bastille Day celebrations with a traditional military parade. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2022. France on Thursday held its annual Bastille Day celebrations with a traditional military parade. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

