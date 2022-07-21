People celebrate 14th Prague Street Theater Festival

Xinhua) 09:04, July 21, 2022

People watch a performance during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Children learn ballet at a workshop during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

