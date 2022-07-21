People celebrate 14th Prague Street Theater Festival
People watch a performance during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Two artists perform during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Two artists perform during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Two artists perform during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
An artist performs during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Children learn ballet at a workshop during the 14th Prague Street Theater Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 19, 2022. The week-long festival, which saw more than 40 performances by artists from several countries, closed Tuesday in the Czech capital. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
