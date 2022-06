Int'l crayfish festival held in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 08:31, June 13, 2022

A staff member prepares crayfish dishes during an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2022. An international crayfish festival kicked off Sunday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans. The county, with a crayfish-breeding area of 835,000 mu (about 55,667 hectares), sees more than 200,000 people engaged in crayfish-related businesses. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows the view of an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows people enjoying crayfish dishes during an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A chef prepares crayfish dishes during an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2022.

A journalist takes photos of crayfish dishes showcased during an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2022.

A crayfish dish is seen during an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows people enjoying crayfish dishes during an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

