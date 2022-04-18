Traditional "Gahana Khojne Jatra" festival marked in Kathmandu

Local people carry the chariot of Tundaldevi on their shoulders and search for the lost jewellery during the traditional "Gahana Khojne Jatra" festival in Gahana Pokhari (Jewel-Pond) in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Nepalese are seen on the bank of Gahana Pokhari (Jewel Pond) as the chariot of Tundaldevi is carried in the pond during the traditional "Gahana Khojne Jatra" festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

