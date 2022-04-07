Home>>
Fuel prices increase in Nepal
(Xinhua) 09:44, April 07, 2022
A man refuels his vehicle at a gas station in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2022. Fuel prices in Nepal saw an increase recently. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Devotees offer butter lamps to mark birth of Lord Ganesha in Nepal
- Nepali, Indian PMs discuss border issues
- Strong vehicle exports boost trade between China's Tibet, Nepal
- Nepal, China vow to deepen friendship, support each other in safeguarding core interests
- China willing to cement friendship with Nepal, safeguard regional peace: Wang Yi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.