Thursday, April 07, 2022

Fuel prices increase in Nepal

(Xinhua) 09:44, April 07, 2022

A man refuels his vehicle at a gas station in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2022. Fuel prices in Nepal saw an increase recently. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)


