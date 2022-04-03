Nepali, Indian PMs discuss border issues

NEW DELHI, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday urged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to establish a bilateral mechanism to resolve boundary issues.

Deuba said in a statement that the boundary issue was discussed during the talks between the two sides, and that he urged the Indian prime minister to resolve it through the establishment of a bilateral mechanism.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters that there was a general understanding that the issue needed to be addressed in a responsible manner through dialogue, and its "politicization" should be avoided.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday. "We discussed the boundary issues and I urged Modi to resolve it through the establishment of bilateral mechanism," Deuba said after the talks.

On his part, Modi said it was discussed that the open borders between India and Nepal are not misused by undesirable elements.

"We emphasized on deepening of cooperation between our defence and security authorities. I am confident that our talks today will be able to attain the objective of achieving the ambitious targets of the India-Nepal ties," he added.

