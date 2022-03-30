India hikes fuel prices for 8th time in 9 days

Xinhua) 15:16, March 30, 2022

NEW DELHI, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Fuel prices were increased again in India Wednesday for the eighth time in the last nine days.

According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, in the capital city of Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by INR 0.80 a liter respectively.

A liter of petrol in Delhi now costs INR 101.01 (1.33 U.S. dollars) and diesel is sold at INR 92.27 (1.22 dollars) per liter.

In Mumbai city, petrol is retailed at INR 115.88 (1.53 dollars) a liter, while diesel is being sold at INR 100.10 (1.32 dollars) per liter.

The fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai among India's metropolitan cities. The prices vary across Indian states due to value-added tax or local taxation.

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months in the country despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision ended on March 22.

