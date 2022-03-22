Home>>
Nepal's Confucius Institute signs memorandum of agreement on Chinese language teaching cooperation
(Xinhua) 08:16, March 22, 2022
A student performs during an agreement signing ceremony on Chinese language teaching cooperation in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 21, 2022. The Confucius Institute at Nepal's Tribhuvan University signed a memorandum of agreement on Chinese language teaching cooperation with Bal Uddhar Secondary School in Kathmandu of Nepal Monday. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
Students perform during an agreement signing ceremony on Chinese language teaching cooperation in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 21, 2022. The Confucius Institute at Nepal's Tribhuvan University signed a memorandum of agreement on Chinese language teaching cooperation with Bal Uddhar Secondary School in Kathmandu of Nepal Monday. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
