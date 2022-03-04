We Are China

Ceremony of lights for world peace held in Kathmandu, Nepal

Xinhua) 08:48, March 04, 2022

A woman performs a ceremony of lights for world peace in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 2, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

