Ceremony of lights for world peace held in Kathmandu, Nepal
(Xinhua) 08:48, March 04, 2022
A woman performs a ceremony of lights for world peace in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 2, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
